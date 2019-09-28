Saskatoon police investigating 14th homicide of 2019

Police are investigating the city's 14th homicide of 2019 after a 27-year-old man died as a result an injury sustained early Saturday morning.

Two people have been taken into custody, but no charges have been laid.

At roughly 2:15 a.m. police were called to a parking lot in the 900 block of Northumberland Avenue, according to a police news release.

There, police said there were reports of an altercation and a 27-year-old man sustained injuries.

He was transported to hospital, but died a short while later and police say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The previous record for the most number of homicides in one year was set in 2018 when police investigated 13 homicides.

Major crimes, the Forensic Identification Unit and other units have been called out to investigate. Shortly after 8 a.m., a member of the traffic unit spotted a vehicle associated with the incident and conducted a traffic stop.

As a result, two people of interest were taken into custody.

Police say investigators are aware there were a number of people who witnessed the event, with some having recorded all, or part of the incident.

They're asking anyone with information or recording of this incident to contact Saskatoon police and ask to speak with major crimes.

Anyone else with information about this incident is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.

