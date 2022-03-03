It's a Tuesday morning and, as usual, Etta Love is lifting weights in a makeshift gym in her family's garage.

Every day, even during temperatures below -30 C, Love comes down to her workout space in Saskatoon to pump iron and chase her dream of becoming a professional weightlifter.

At just 14 years old, Love will be the youngest member on the Canadian weightlifting team travelling to the Junior World Championships in Heraklion, Greece, in May.

"It is something that I never thought I'd be able to do," said Love.

"But it's also something that I've worked toward.… When I was eight, I was working toward this."

Love's interest in weightlifting began when watched her mother do crossfit training when Love was just four years old. After finding out that she excelled at strength activities, Love started looking into weightlifting.

She was squat-lifting 45 kilograms (100 pounds) by the age of nine. Last year, Love won three medals at the Canadian Junior Weightlifting Championships.

All of her work came to a head this past Sunday at the Canadian Invitational tournament in Toronto.

The young weightlifter pulled off a 95 kg snatch (where a barbell is lifted overhead in one motion), and then a 115 kg clean and jerk (where the barbell is pulled to the shoulders, and then overhead). The combined lift of 210 kg total won her a seat on the Canadian national juniors team.

Even though weightlifting looks like a lot of work, she said competing is strangely peaceful.

"When I'm actually lifting, it just feels so quiet and easy," she said.

"Most of the time in the competition, I'm just focusing on one thing. I don't know what's going on around me."

Love's victory in Toronto has increased her profile across the country.

Deanne Friesen, secretary-treasurer for the Canadian Weightlifting Federation, said it isn't common for weightlifters to start this young, but it could eventually work to her advantage.

"Improving your weightlifting is really about just repeating, repeating, repeating," said Friesen.

"Starting at this point gives her sort of that stepping stone for advancing through that junior program and hopefully seeing podiums in the years to come."

Etta Love working out at the gym when she was eight years old.

Meanwhile, Love said she's uneasily coming to the realization that she might become a role model in the sport. After being recognized by several people at a tournament this fall, she admits to feeling a little flustered.

"I didn't know what to do with myself," she said.

"I was like, I feel like I should be recognizing you like that."

Coach's corner

Love's coach Aimee Anaya Everett said she's been very impressed with her new student, especially considering Love's age.

Everett is excited that Love has the chance to compete on the international stage.

"This is a really huge accomplishment for her, especially considering she has come so far in the last year," said Everett.

"She really has a relentless work ethic."

Love initially found her new coach, who lives in Oregon, on Instagram and was attracted to her outlook on the sport. Love reached out last year to ask about Everett about coaching.

"She's super open about mental health, which is something that means a lot in any sport, but especially in this sport," she said.

"We often have a mindset of strength and pushing through your feelings. She wasn't someone who did that, but yet she was someone who was so strong and capable."

A screenshot of Etta Love's online fundraising page.

The pair have been bridging the distance by working online. While this has complicated her job, Everett said it seems to be working.

"It definitely makes my job harder and it makes the athlete's job harder, specifically because she trains all by herself,' she said.

"But she's super mature beyond their years, and she has a really good work ethic to go out there and train."

Love said she's busy fundraising for her trip to Greece and has set up a GoFundMe page. So far she has raised more than half of her $6,000 goal.