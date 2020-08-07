Early morning Nutana neighbourhood fire leaves one dead, six others shaken

One person is dead and six others shaken after an house fire in Saskatoon's Nutana neighbourhood early Friday morning forced people to jump from windows to escape the flames.

"There was another two people on the third floor who managed to exit through what's been reported as a second floor window, because at that point the main floor was fully involved and not able to be manoeuvered through," said assistant fire chief Yvonne Raymer.

Crews were called to the heavily-treed lot on the 500 block of Albert Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. CST Friday. They arrived to find the main floor and front of the house on fire.

There were seven people living at the house.

The Saskatoon fire department and the police department responded to a fire just before 2:30 Friday morning. (Danny Kerslake/CBC)

Kelly Wells lives across the street.

"Big orange flames shooting out of the top of the house. I mean, luckily it doesn't look like it went sideways, I don't know, it looked like it was straight up," she said.

Fire investigators remain on the scene.

Raymer said the gender and age of the victim is not yet being released. The coroner and investigators were on scene Friday morning.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.