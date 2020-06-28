Skip to Main Content
Zip guns, ammo, drugs among items seized by Regina police in arrest
A 23-year-old arrested in Regina for carrying a knife strapped to his chest was found to be carrying improvised firearms otherwise known as zip guns. 

Police in Regina arrested a 23-year-old and after searching the backpack he was carrying, found ammunition and improvised firearms, otherwise known as zip guns along with other items. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

On Saturday, police saw the 23-year-old walking down the 2900 block of 5th Avenue with a large knife in a sheath strapped to his chest from a strap on his back pack. 

The man was detained for weapons offences while police investigated. The man was found to have a probation order preventing him from possessing any weapons, including knives. 

When police searched his backpack, they found ammunition, zip guns, firearm parts, tools and drugs. 

The 23-year-old faces numerous charges and is set to appear in provincial court on Monday morning. 

