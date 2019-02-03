'Zen with the beans'; Saskatoon band's new album pays tribute to friends, celebrates lives lived

A new album by Saskatoon band Zen with the Beans pays tribute to friends who have passed and celebrates lives lived.

Zen with the Beans is launching their new album Time To Go Slow on Thursday, Feb. 7 at the Bassment in Saskatoon.

Musician and band member Brett Balon said the album about life and loss was a challenge as they wanted to celebrate, not bring people down.

"It seems to be really easy to access grief. not easy to process it but it's easy to access it as a songwriter because everybody's got troubles and you can trigger bad memories, and loss really easily with a song," Balon told CBC's Saskatchewan Weekend.

"But to make somebody feel joy with art is way more difficult," he said. "I wanted to try to turn around the other way."

The band's singer Wilma Groenen said the name was inspired by a friend of hers, Linda, who had multiple sclerosis.

"She got stuck in her garden in her wheelchair once for four hours. And I was sort of exclaiming profusely about how awful that must have been," Groenen said. "She said no, Wilma - I got really zen with the beans."

Groenen said the two of them would garden together often throughout Linda's experience with MS.

"That for me would have just been so crazy--losing the parts of your body slowly. It made me look at everything just differently," Groenen said. "She didn't want to be anybody's inspiration she just wanted to live her life but she was an inspiration to me."

I'm really not afraid of dying anymore. - Wilma Groenen

Seeing friends pass made Groenen think about her own life and how her friends approached the end of theirs.

"Thinking about them and writing these songs and forcing myself to put those two things together--the words and the feelings--into something coherent really was profound."

"I'm really not afraid of dying anymore," she said. "It was like a journey."

Groenen said the album also pays tribute to Billy Watson, a drummer who passed away in Saskatoon, her friend Linda, a storyteller Bonnie Logan who passed away last year, among others.

"All of these people also had a real connection with nature," Groenen said. "The closer they got to the end of their lives the more they stripped away all the extraneous trappings of the world."

Balon said he hopes their music reminds people to be grateful for others while people are still around.

"The key is to not just slide right through your days and years and months," he said. "Show people love now."