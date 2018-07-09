Zarq and Ted's excellent adventure: Ice cream investigation

While talking about adventurous ice cream flavours on CBC Radio One's The Morning Edition, the show received an email about some unique flavours in Regina.

This needed to be investigated.

Zarqa Nawaz, host of The Morning Edition, and Ted Deller, CBC newsreader, took it upon themselves to be excellent to each other.

To make it official, they launched Zarq and Ted's excellent adventure: an ice cream investigation.

Chef Moe Mathieu prepares Zarqa and Ted for the adventure they're about to embark on. (CBC)

The journey began at the Luther College's Connection: Coffee & Creams — a place where you normally get coffee and food at the university between classes.

Zarqa and Ted begin their adventure at Luther College's Connection: Coffee & Creams. (CBC)

They paid a visit to Chef Moe Mathieu and were excellent to each other with flavours such as (whoa!) smoked bannock and raspberry, among others.

Chef Moe Mathieu serves ice cream flavours including smoked bannok and raspberry at the Luther College's Connection: Coffee & Creams. (CBC)

The duo made sure to document every moment of the journey, as their culinary horizons continued to be broadened.

Ted paints a verbal picture of the flavours he's experiencing. (CBC)

After trying several other flavours and desserts, the investigation was deemed a bodacious success.

Listen to their journey here.