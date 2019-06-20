Plans for new childcare facility spark massive Regina YWCA garage sale

The Regina YWCA is hosting a "massive" garage sale to prepare for a new childcare centre.

On June 21 and 22 the YWCA will have eight garage units full and around 4,000 square feet inside full of items for sale. The vent is being held at 1855 Second Avenue North in Regina.

The YWCA acquired the former Martha House Retirement Home in January. The hope is to turn the home into a childcare centre with room for 51 new clients, Alexis Losie, the senior director of operations with the YWCA Regina, said.

The VHS tape collection includes classic Disney films, Rudy, The Godfather and more. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

They YWCA needed to come up with a plan to get rid of the items inside the home, while being respectful, Losie said.

"All the dressers, all the side tables and all the teacups anyone could ever want," Losie said. "As well as probably Regina's biggest VHS collection outside of a pawn shop."

There's bed frames, walking support devices such as wheelchairs and walkers, canes, houseware items, vintage stools, side tables, leather chairs, old office furniture, four deep freezes and more.

"There's probably something for everyone," Losie said.

A classic brass lamp is one of the finds and a favourite item of Losie's. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The building was well kept and so was the furniture and items inside, Losie said.

"Everything in it has been maintained at a level that just doesn't really happen anymore," Losie said.

Volunteers helping set up the garage sale show off some favourite items. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The money raised from the garage sale will go back into the YWCA's programming and toward the new centre, Losie said.

Losie said she had to limit herself to two items only: an electric silver teapot and a tea set.

The YWCA has unique items from different countries as well as artwork. (Heidi Atter/CBC)