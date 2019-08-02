Local network issues may cause delays for people flying out of Regina

If you're flying out of Regina this long-weekend, you could be slightly delayed.

There are localized network issues currently happening at the Regina International Airport.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyYQR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyYQR</a> technology staff are investigating what appears to be a localized network issue impacting some components of passenger processing. We apologize for the inconvenience. The airline staff are assisting customers directly to complete their check in processes. <a href="https://twitter.com/TDellerCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TDellerCBC</a> —@FlyYQR

Airport staff say they have tech crews working on site to resolve the issue.

The network issues are happening intermittently, meaning that some boarding passes and luggage tags are still being printed but others must be handwritten.

This could cause delays as both WestJet and Air Canada are affected by this issue.

Airport staff say they will update the airport's social media feeds as soon as the problem is fixed.