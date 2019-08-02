Skip to Main Content
Local network issues may cause delays for people flying out of Regina
If you’re flying out of Regina this long-weekend, you could be slightly delayed. There are local network issues slowing things down at the Regina International Airport.

WestJet and Air Canada both impacted

An airline worker in Regina deals with people boarding a plane, despite local network issues meaning some passengers didn't have flight passes that could be scanned. (Samanda Brace/CBC News)

There are localized network issues currently happening at the Regina International Airport.

Airport staff say they have tech crews working on site to resolve the issue.

The network issues are happening intermittently, meaning that some boarding passes and luggage tags are still being printed but others must be handwritten.

This could cause delays as both WestJet and Air Canada are affected by this issue.

Airport staff say they will update the airport's social media feeds as soon as the problem is fixed.

