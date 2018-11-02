2 youths charged after series of Regina break-ins

A pair of 15-year-old boys are facing numerous charges after a string of break-ins over a period of just over three weeks in Regina.

Officers were sent to a business on the 800 block of Albert Street on Oct. 30 around 12:45 a.m. CST after an alarm went off in the business, according to a police news release.

As they got close to the address, officers say they saw two boys walking away from the business carrying what looked like electronic equipment and a backpack.

Police questioned the boys and then placed them under arrest, allegedly finding more stolen property while searching the backpack.

After a further investigation, police say they believe the suspects were involved in five other break-ins around Regina that took place throughout October.

The accused are jointly facing seven charges as a result and are scheduled to appear in youth court on Dec. 18.

One of the suspects is facing an additional charge for an alleged break-in on the 1200 block Broad Street on Oct. 28.

The youths cannot be named in accordance with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.