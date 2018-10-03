5 youths charged after allegedly stealing truck, evading police

Regina police say five youths have been charged after allegedly stealing a truck, damaging property and evading police.

Police say officers were dispatched to a report of stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning. The caller said a pickup truck had been stolen from the driveway of a residence in the 2600 block of east Truesdale Drive, damaging another vehicle, the house and other property in the process.

After spotting the vehicle on Eastgate Drive, police deployed a spike belt but the truck continued to evade officers, according to a police news release.

The vehicle was later found empty with the doors open in the 1500 block of Rae Street. A police dog led officers to the suspects, who were arrested and charged.

Police say the suspects include one female and four males, who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The accused made their first court appearance Wednesday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

Regina police are reminding the public to always lock their vehicles, as well as remove the keys and garage door openers.