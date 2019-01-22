Regina police investigating after 2 teens attacked with bladed weapon

Regina police are investigating after two teens were attacked with a weapon and treated in hospital.

Police were sent to an apartment in the 1000 block Retallack Street on Sunday at about 2:50 a.m. CST for a report of a 16-year-old boy who "sustained a number of injuries by an unkown bladed weapon," according to a police news release.

A preliminary investigation found the victim was walking nearby on 5th Avenue when he was assaulted by a group of unknown people.

The 16-year-old then made his way back to the 1000 block Retallack Street to report what happened and was taken to hospital by EMS for treatment.

Police said it's not known how many weapons were involved and there is little information to describe the suspects.

2nd incident

Police were then dispatched to a hospital less than an hour later for a report of a 17-year-old boy who sustained "serious lacerations" from a bladed weapon.

Similar to the first incident, the victim told police he was walking with friends near 5th Avenue and Montague Street when he was attacked by a group of people.

Police say the only available information about the group of suspects is that they were dressed in black.

Police believe both incidents involve the same suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.