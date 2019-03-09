4 youth arrested after weapons found at high school during wrestling provincials

Four young people are facing weapons charges after being arrested Friday at a Regina high school hosting a wrestling championship.

At approximately 7:25 p.m., police received a report that a group of males at Campbell Collegiate on Massey Road had a firearm and a knife.

The provincial wrestling finals are being held at the school this weekend and a large number of people were at the event Friday night, police said.

There was no disturbance or altercation taking place when police arrived, so officers and school staff took steps to prevent an escalation of the situation. The arrests were made without injury, police said.

A pellet gun and two hunting knives were seized.

The four youth, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, face weapons charges. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The wrestling competition continued without incident after the arrests.