Youth facing 2 robbery charges after vehicle theft on Poundmaker First Nation

A youth is facing multiple charges after robberies involving a firearm at two businesses on Poundmaker First Nation, Saskatchewan RCMP say.

RCMP did not reveal the youth's age in their Friday news release but said he cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, indicating he is a minor.

Police allege the youth entered a business with a firearm around 5 p.m. on June 29 and demanded the keys to a vehicle. He didn't get any from that business, so he went to a neighbouring business and made the same demand. He was given keys by an occupant, police said, and fled in that vehicle.

Police say the gun was fired in these incidents, but no one was injured.

The stolen vehicle was found at a house on Mistawasis First Nation, about 95 kilometres north of Saskatoon. Police arrested the youth there.

Several agencies were involved in this operation, including the Ahtahkakoop RCMP detachment, Big River detachment, Blaine Lake detachment, the Prince Albert crime reduction team, police dog services, the North Battleford provincial general investigation section and the emergency response team, the RCMP news release said.

The youth is set to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Monday, where he is facing two counts of discharging a firearm with intent and two counts of robbery, among other charges.