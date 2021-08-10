Youth found dead in vehicle on Cowessess First Nation

RCMP are investigating after a male teenager was found dead in a vehicle on the Cowessess First Nation.

RCMP say units from Broadview, Esterhazy and Moosomin responded at about 11 p.m. CST on Aug. 7 to a report of an injured person in a vehicle outside a business on the First Nation. Cowessess is about 140 kilometers east of Regina.

The youth was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS. RCMP say his family has been notified and are not releasing his name at this time.

Police say the boy was injured elsewhere, then transported to that location.

RCMP said Tuesday that there was a police presence at a home on the Zagime Anishinabek First Nation in relation to this death.

Yorkton and Regina RCMP and the major crime unit are continuing to investigate.