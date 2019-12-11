Regina police chief says society can't write off young offenders

The case of a 12-year-old boy accused of setting fire to the paper towel aisle in Regina's retail giant Walmart on Rochdale mid-December is still before the courts.

People were evacuated from the building as thick smoke reportedly billowed through the centre, which remains closed for an indefinite period of time after the significant fire.

The youth has a long list of other unrelated charges, including a threat to cause death to a person and threatening to shoot students and staff at a school, according to a report published on Dec.12 in the Regina Leader-Post.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said the child is currently, "a lost young fellow," but that society should not give up on him or others like him.

"He made a tragic mistake and there's some serious consequences to it," Bray said. "But as a society we can't write people off. We have to find ways to get people back."

Taylor Deis said she took a brief Snapchat video of the fire before being forced to leave. (Screenshot Taylor Deis/Facebook)

Bray said part of the police service's role is to help troubled youth in the community. He pointed to restorative justice.

"Sometimes criminal charge after criminal charge just kind of continues to create this this cycle that is very tough to get out of," Bray said.

He highlighted the Regina Intersectoral Partnership, which works with at-risk youth before they can be charged criminally at the age of 12.

People can be flagged for the program if they are displaying problematic behaviours like poor school attendance, discipline problems or arson, he said.

"We have eight- to nine-year-old children in our community that are setting fires in garbage cans and those types of things," he said. "The ability to work collaboratively with the family and provide proper supports is important."

Bray said the most important work is happening before law enforcement becomes involved. For example, educators who are working on attendance and reading levels.

"Those things they don't sound like crime prevention work but they are," he said.

"Extra-curricular activities where they feel belonging and responsibility and those types of things: they are foundational to a healthy person and ultimately community safety."

Regina police chief Evan Bray said he considered the situation as police chief, but also as a father. He doesn't want people in the community to write off young offenders, despite what their criminal record may show. (CBC)

Bray said he's also working on his own direct initiatives with young men aged 13 to 17.

"Chief Cadmus Delorme from Cowessess First Nation and myself are sitting down with some youth," he said.

They're talking about leadership and what challenges they see in the community — among a long list of other topics.

"We're talking about gender-based violence. We're talking about respect. We're just talking about ownership and decisions that people can make by themselves for a better future," Bray said.