Saskatchewan

Youth charged with 2nd-degree murder in Regina death

A 15-year-old boy is charged with second-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2023, death of a man in Regina, police announced on Friday.

Victim was found injured outside a residence on Retallack Street in December

Louise BigEagle · CBC News ·
A Regina Police Service cruiser on Mar. 9, 2022.
A 15-year-old boy is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man in Regina last month.

The man died on Dec. 21. A Regina Police Service news release said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Retallack Street and found an injured man outside.

The man, whose name and age has not been released, was taken by paramedics to hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

The youth made his first appearance on the second-degree murder charge on Friday in Regina provincial court.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Louise BigEagle

CBC Journalist

Louise is a journalist with CBC Saskatchewan since September 2022. She is Nakota/Cree from Ocean Man First Nations. She holds a bachelor of fine arts from the University of Regina. Louise can be reached at louise.bigeagle@cbc.ca.

