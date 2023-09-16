Youth charged with 2nd-degree murder in Regina death

A 15-year-old boy is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man in Regina last month.

The man died on Dec. 21. A Regina Police Service news release said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Retallack Street and found an injured man outside.

The man, whose name and age has not been released, was taken by paramedics to hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

The youth made his first appearance on the second-degree murder charge on Friday in Regina provincial court.