Teen facing assault charges for allegedly throwing coffee at strangers

A 14-year-old has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon after allegedly dousing two strangers in coffee this summer.

Police said that on July 30 a group of males approached a man and asked him for the time.

One of the approaching males then threw the contents of a coffee cup all over the first man before the group ran away to a nearby shopping centre parking lot, police said.

A similar incident followed, when the group doused a different man with coffee, police said. The second incident was recorded and posted to Facebook.

Police said neither of the victims was physically injured. In the summertime, victim Falgun Vaviya spoke to CBC about the incident. He said the situation was shocking and that he felt lucky that the beverage wasn't hot.

In a news release, police said that Wadena RCMP located the 14-year-old suspect. The teenager cannot be named in accordance with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The youth is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in December.