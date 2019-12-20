Skip to Main Content
14-year-old facing six arson charges for mall fires
The 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged on Thursday but further investigation led to five additional arson charges.

Police responded to the Cornwall Centre on Dec. 19 around 4:30 p.m.

A 14-year-old boy is facing six charges of arson after allegedly lighting fires at the Cornwall Centre in Regina.

Police responded to a report of fire in the mall on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

Police were told that a youth had been seen lighting a fire in a bathroom, then leaving. Soon after arriving on the 2100 block of 11th Ave., police arrested the 14-year-old. He has been charged with arson. 

Upon further investigation, police also charged the 14-year-old with five other arson charges, which took place in the mall between Dec.10 - 16. 

The teen cannot be named in accordance with provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. 

He is expected to make his first appearance in provincial court on Friday afternoon. 

