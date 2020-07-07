Young man who went missing while floating down Battle River on tube found dead

An 18-year-old man who went missing while floating down a river on a tube has been found dead.

Police say the young man from Lashburn, Sask., was tubing with his friends down Battle River near North Battleford, Sask., on Saturday when a storm rolled in.

Maidstone RCMP conducted a search of the area for two days, along with hundreds of volunteers from the surrounding area.

The RCMP said the search included a plane, canoes, kayaks, horses, quads, side by sides and other boats. After the two day search, the man's body was found.

"There [have] been several calls for incidents on the rivers and lakes already this season," the RCMP said in a release.

"The RCMP would like to remind the public to be safe while on water and wear proper safety devices."

A six-year-old boy from Sucker River, who had just graduated from kindergarten, drowned last Friday after being swept away by the current.

In Saskatoon, the fire department is warning people about using the river after a dramatic river rescue Sunday evening. Firefighters found four women in two inflatable rafts trapped against one of the pillars of Gordie Howe Bridge.

