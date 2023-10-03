Young man charged with manslaughter for role in 53-year-old man's death in 2021

Regina police say officers have arrested an 18-year-old man for his role in a hit and run that left a 53-year-old man dead more than two years ago.

Regina Police Service officers were sent to the east alley of the 800 block of Queen Street in the North Central neighbourhood for a report of an injured male in the early hours of July 21, 2021. Paramedics declared Lionel Gary Schaeffer dead at the scene.

Regina police say officers arrested an 18-year-old on Friday. He can't be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act because he was under the age of 18 at the time of Schaeffer's death.

The young man is charged with manslaughter and failing to stop after an accident that results in death.

He made his first court appearance on Monday.