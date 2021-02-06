4 young adults, teen charged after Regina drive-by shooting targets empty vehicle

Five people under the age of 25 from Regina are facing charges related to an ongoing shooting investigation, police say.

Police were called just before 3 a.m. Wednesday to the first block of Krauss Street with reports an unoccupied vehicle was shot at by someone in a white SUV.

Police investigated and found the vehicle's windows had been shot out. They believe the vehicle was targeted, because one of the people now charged was known to the victim.

Investigations over the course of the week resulted in the arrests of five people, police said on Friday: a 24-year-old woman, two 20-year-old women, a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl.

All five face charges related to mischief, firing a weapon recklessly and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

One of the 20-year-old women was also charged with criminal harassment.

The five accused appeared in court for the first time on Friday.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.