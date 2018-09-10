Yorkton man charged with forcing someone to drive him around, withdraw money

A Yorkton man who allegedly forced someone else to drive him around and withdraw cash from an ATM has been charged with robbery, uttering threats, theft and forcible confinement.

The incident began Saturday outside a restaurant on Broadway Avenue in Yorkton, RCMP said in a news release.

The accused allegedly threatened and coerced the victim to withdraw money and then made the victim drive him south of Yorkton.

The victim was able to escape in the town of Whitewood. The accused fled in the victim's vehicle.

The man was arrested in Regina on Monday morning and remanded into custody.

He was also charged under the Traffic Safety Act. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Yorkton on Tuesday.