Yorkton collision sees train destroy rear of semi-trailer

A semi-trailer truck and train collided within the city limits of Yorkton, Sask., on Thursday evening, with the train severely damaging the back part of the trailer.

Yorkton Fire Chief Trevor Morrissey said the train struck the truck at about 7 p.m. CST, pushing the truck into the signal light and dislodging the light.

The canola being hauled in the trailer spilled out over the highway.

He said no one was injured as a result of the crash.

CP Rail sent its response team out, to check if the train was operational and if it could be moved.

While an investigation into the collision is still ongoing, Morrissey noted train speeds can be deceiving.

"It's interesting how people may think a train is moving slow, when at some time, they're moving a lot faster than you might think."

People should pay the same kind of attention to railway crossings as they would with any other intersection, he said.

"I can guarantee you, 100 per cent of the time, you will lose when you contact a train with your vehicle."