Train and fuel truck collide in south Yorkton: Sask. RCMP

Some travellers near Yorkton are being detoured and delays are expected after a train and a semi-truck collided on Highway 9 in the south end of the Saskatchewan city Thursday morning.

The collision, which involved a truck hauling fuel, happened around 11:30 a.m., RCMP said in a press release.

Traffic is being detoured to Highway 10 and commuters can expect delays of up to six hours, according to the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline.

No details on whether there were any injuries were immediately available. Police say updates will be provided as they're available.

CBC has contacted Canadian Pacific and the RCMP for further information.

Yorkton is 173 kilometres northeast of Regina.