Yorkton mayor cites 'drugs' as a reason for sale of library building

After a few weeks of confusion about the sale of the Yorkton library building, the city's mayor is now offering a new reason for why council chose to sell.

Word got out in mid-May that council was looking to sell the building and moving the library to a smaller location. The sale was controversial, with residents packing a city council meeting looking for answers.

On May 24, Mayor Mitch Happsley joined host Stefani Langenegger on CBC Saskatchewan's The Morning Edition to discuss the council meeting.

At the time, he said that he needed to "listen some more" before making a decision.

It was later revealed in an article by the Yorkton This Week newspaper that the decision to sell had already been made by that point.

Mayor says relocation because of drugs and gathering

Mayor Hippsley was on The Morning Edition again on Tuesday this week to talk about the previous night's council meeting, where the sale was officially approved.

LISTEN | City of Yorkton moves ahead with sale of library building: The Morning Edition - Sask 11:24 City of Yorkton moves ahead with sale of library building The Morning Edition has been following the twists and turns of Yorkton's library. When we first spoke to the city's mayor, he told us council has been discussing the possibility of selling the library building and moving the library and was still listening to feedback from residents. Then the city manager said the decision had already been made back in April - with council approving the sale unanimously. Yet another council meeting was held last night to discuss the situation. Mayor Mitch Hippsley joins host Stefani Langenegger with an update.

In his previous interview, the mayor said that the sale and relocation of the library were "about efficiencies, we looked at the cost saving factor after the post-pandemic era we're all in."

In this week's interview, Hippsley offered a new justification. He said there are several factors, but the main one he mentioned was "drugs."

"We were having some problems, and the problems were it was becoming a gathering spot," said Hippsley.

"I guess I'm going to say this out loud — drugs — we had many people using that as an area for whatever they did."

Hippsley said that a more central location for the new library would deter drug users from coming.

Coun. Chris Wyatt said on Tuesday that the issue with drug use at the library became a matter of safety for staff and customers.

"We got numerous complaints of, let's call them 'undesirables,' congregating in front of the library and then in the library, and suspected drug use in the washrooms," said Wyatt.

When asked about potential solutions or a plan to address addiction issues in the city, Wyatt said that there are programs and non-profits available for that in Yorkton.

"We have an addictions services in Yorkton and you can let the professionals do that," said Wyatt.

No consultation with library

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) represents workers at the Yorkton Public Library. CUPE recently released a report on violence faced by Saskatchewan librarians.

CUPE Saskatchewan president Judy Henley said that while violence and drug use in libraries is prevalent nationwide, moving a library location won't solve those issues.

"The solution is not just doing some training, but the solution may be having councillors there, having elders there, to de-escalate issues of concern because the libraries are open to the public."

Henley said Yorkton did not consult with library employees about the sale.

"They had absolutely no discussion with workers in the library, no consultation of selling the library and no consultation on what kind of services," said Henley.

"They made a decision based on not even talking to the public, and now blame it on people with mental health issues, that's unforgivable."

Henley said that if the issue is about cost savings, then the public will suffer as a consequence. Henley added that the Yorkton library had just renovated a meeting room to bring in additional income.

City to re-examine new location

Monday's council meeting also saw a change in the plan for the library's new location. The city had planned to move it to the Gallagher Centre, a recreation and convention complex on the west end of town, but has now opted to delay that decision.

"Last night, to backpedal, we made a motion to amend that [original] motion that, yes, we would still sell the building, but we would ask our administration to further investigate other locations," said Hippsley. "And that is what makes all the difference here."

Now administration is searching for a permanent home for the new library. Hippsley did not reveal any potential locations during Tuesday's interview, but said Yorkton residents might not have access to library services for three to six months.