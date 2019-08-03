RCMP seek suspect in Yorkton shooting

RCMP in Yorkton, Sask., say a shooting incident on Thursday was "an isolated incident" and doesn't pose an ongoing threat to public safety.

Officers were called to an area near Duncan Street and Wellington Avenue around 6 p.m. CST Thursday, and found an adult man who had been shot. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they're looking for a suspect who is described as 5-9" and was seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and a black bandana or fabric covering his face.

RCMP continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who has information about it, is asked to contact Yorkton RCMP at 306-786-2400 or Crime Stoppers at1-800-222-8477.