Saskatchewan

Yorkton Regional High School moving to online learning after 'large number' of cases

Yorkton Regional High School is returning to remote learning until at least Jan. 24 after the Saskatchewan Health Authority declared a COVID-19 outbreak in response to a ‘large number’ of reported cases.

Good Spirit School Division says remote learning to start Wednesday

Jessie Anton · CBC News ·
Yorkton Regional High School is returning to remote learning until at least Jan. 24, after the Good Spirit School Division said the Saskatchewan Health Authority declared a COVID-19 outbreak in response to a ‘large number’ of cases reported. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Yorkton Regional High School is moving to online learning after the Good Spirit School Division (GSSD) says a "large number" of COVID-19 cases were reported.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has also declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the school, according to a letter from the GSSD on Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, the province's COVID-19 school outbreak website lists only one case at Yorkton Regional at last update on Jan. 5.

"This decision was made with good intentions in mind… to keep students and staff safe and healthy," wrote Quintin Robertson, the division's director of education, in a letter to parents.

All Grade 9 to 12 classes were cancelled on Tuesday with remote instruction to begin on Wednesday.

Classroom teachers will continue to take attendance remotely, the letter said, noting students still need to report their absences as they normally would.

"The [Yorkton Regional High School] Administration will continue tracking all positive COVID-19 results, therefore ensuring that this information is shared with the school in a timely fashion," Robertson wrote.

Face-to-face instruction is tentatively scheduled to resume on Jan. 24. Families should know for certain by the end of the day on Jan. 21, after the situation is reviewed.

In addition to no in-class learning, all extra-curricular activities are also on pause until students return to class.

