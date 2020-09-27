Yorkton Regional High School moves to remote learning after 4 COVID-19 cases

Four individuals at Yorkton Regional High School have tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, Good Spirit School Division has moved the high school to full mandatory remote learning.

Quintin Robertson, the director of education for the school division, said in a statement the source of the infection is believed to be from community spread but school transmission has not been confirmed.

The statement did not say if the positive cases were students or teachers at the high school.

Classes for the high school will be hosted online until Oct. 16 with students returning to the school on Oct. 19, based on advice from the local medical health officer.

"The [Yorkton Regional High School] staff have been preparing for remote learning since the spring and are confident that the move to an alternate instructional model will not impact learning," Robertson said.

Robertson said anybody who is identified as a close contact to those who tested positive will be contacted directly by public health.

The statement said the facility team at the Good Spirit School Division will fully disinfect the high school before staff and students return.