90 cases of COVID-19 linked to Yorkton Regional Health Centre outbreaks

COVID-19 outbreaks at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre in Yorkton, Sask., continue to affect patients, staff and visitors.

As of Thursday, there have been 90 cases linked to the outbreaks, which include 14 patients, 32 staff members and six visitors. Thirty-eight cases are secondary contacts of those initially infected.

The first outbreak was declared by the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Jan. 17 in the intensive-care unit. There are four positive patients in intensive care.

On Jan. 19, a second outbreak was declared in inpatient medical units, totalling nine cases.

There are other suspected outbreaks in the obstetric and pediatric units.

"They should be nearing coming off suspected outbreak because there haven't been other cases trickling to those other units," Janna-Lea Yawney, interim director of acute care, said.

Working to contain the virus

The staff at the facility are working "very diligently to contain and minimize any further transmission of the outbreak," Yawney said.

"We are certainly making and looking at every option to ensure the environment is safe for patients, staff and visitors."

Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to staff at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre on Thursday and Friday. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer/The Associated Press)

She said anyone requiring health services at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre should feel comfortable and confident to come in.

"We don't want people not feeling like they can't come, or they shouldn't come," Yawney said.

A stressful environment

The staff have been greatly affected by the outbreak.

"Some who are not off work are working longer than normal hours in a stressful environment where there's, of course, enhanced PPE requirements, anxiety from other staff members, anxiety from patients and visitors, and certainly everyone is a little more taxed," Yawney said.

Supports have been brought in to help including peer supports that are available from an SHA team. Crisis intervention management support has also been implemented.

"Staff have really benefited from that, and have found it really helpful, so we're definitely happy to have those resources. And they're well utilized."

Vaccine rollout

Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to staff at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre on Thursday and Friday.

"The education and training for vaccine administration for the rest of staff and the public are ongoing," Yawney said. "So we're ready to start immunizing staff ... as soon as it's available."