More Yorkton, Regina businesses flagged as potential COVID-19 exposure sites

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has named another batch of businesses as possible sites of COVID-19 exposure.

The health authority identified four Yorkton businesses and one in Regina in a news release Tuesday.

The authority names business visited by a person when they were likely infectious with the illness, and it is unsure it has found all their possible contacts.

The health authority says an infectious person was at the following businesses in Yorkton:

Yorkton Home Hardware, 145 Broadway St. E, from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Canadian Tire, 277 Broadway St. E, from 3 to 4 p.m on Sept. 21, and 3 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Yorkton Hyundai, 115 Palliser Way, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Peavey Mart, 290 Hamilton Rd., from 4 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24, and 3 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25.

There was also possible exposure at one Regina business, the health authority says:

Let's Sushi, 4436 Rochdale Blvd., from 5 to 7 p.m. CST on Sept. 22.

Anyone at those locations at those times is asked to immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 for testing if they have had, or currently have, symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone who has not experienced symptoms, but was at the locations, is advised to self-monitor for 14 days.