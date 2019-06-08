Yorkton RCMP on-scene at serious collision on highway 9
Police are on-scene at a serious collision roughly five kilometers north of Yorkton on highway 9.
Motorists asked to find alternate route if possible, RCMP investigation to last significant amount of time
Police said they expect the investigation to take a significant amount of time and have asked motorists to find an alternate route if possible. A detour has also been set up.
Drivers are asked to pay close attention to emergency vehicles and highway workers directing traffic if they choose to use highway 9.