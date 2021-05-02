Yorkton RCMP search for man who stole vehicle, left supervised work site

Police in Yorkton say a man from the Whitespruce Provincial Training Centre stole a vehicle from a supervised work location and is currently at large.

On Friday, Tyler Edwards was working at a location along Highway 9 south of Yorkton when he stole a grey Nissan Murano with Saskatchewan license plates reading 682 MCD and fled.

Edwards was described as five feet nine inches tall, and weighs roughly 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Edwards may wear glasses, has multiple tattoos including a large insect above his right elbow, a rose with the lettering "mythic" on the inside of his left forearm and a cross with flames on his left shin.

Police could not say what Edwards was last seen wearing. He may be traveling to the Regina or Pilot Butte areas but police were unable to confirm that.

A warrant was issued for his arrest for breaking, entering and committing theft and being unlawfully at large.

Anyone who sees the vehicle Edwards took was asked to not approach it and contact their local police service or 911.