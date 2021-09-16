Yorkton RCMP locates two of three men wanted in relation to kidnapping

Yorkton RCMP are asking for the public's help finding the final suspect in a recent kidnapping.

Scott Cook is described as about 6'2" and 240 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is facing charges of robbery with a firearm and forcible confinement in relation to a man being kidnapped on Sept. 7 in Yorkton.

RCMP arrested the first of three suspects last week and the second at a home in Yorkton on Tuesday.

Anyone who sees Cook is asked not to approach him, and to call police or Crime Stoppers.