Outbreaks declared after Yorkton RCMP officer, health-care workers test positive for COVID-19

The Yorkton RCMP Detachment is limited non-essential services after a front-line officer tested positive for COVID-19.

RCMP say the officer immediately self-isolated on the direction of the Saskatchewan Health Authority and will remain in isolation until they are cleared.

All RCMP employees that were in close contact with the person are now in mandatory self-isolation as well and being tested for the virus — 14 officers and six civilian employees.

The Yorkton RCMP say because of the Privacy Act of Canada, they will not be identifying the officers publicly or providing ongoing health updates.

The RCMP detachment is temporarily closing its doors to the general public for non-emergency matters for two weeks from Sept. 28 until Oct. 12. RCMP say the Yorkton detachment will still answer all phone calls from the public.

RCMP say they've been preparing for this situation for six months and have put measures into place to make sure officers and employees can still respond to calls. RCMP say anyone calling for police shouldn't notice a difference in services.

"Residents can be assured there will be police officers in the community to respond to calls for service in a priority manner as if there was a functioning detachment," RCMP said in a release.

Outbreaks declared at Regional Health Centre, high school, fitness centre

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared outbreaks of COVID-19 at the Yorkton Regional High School, Pumphouse Athletic Club and Yorkton Regional Health Centre.

Cases are still under investigation, however initial findings suggest some cases may share a common source of exposure at the local fitness facility.

So far, 17 cases have been confirmed in the community, including three health-care workers at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre. All health-care workers who were close contacts with the positive cases are being tested as contact tracing continues.

The SHA says services remain available at the centre when required. The SHA also is advising Yorkton residents — or people who visited the area — to remain vigilant and follow public health advice.

Dr. Saqib Shahab said on Monday there won't be any specific restrictions in the Yorkton area at this time because there are known exposure areas.

"As long as we can identify transmission chains, we don't need to put in broader public health measures," Shahab said.

"We will likely see more cases in Yorkton," Shahab said as the SHA continues contact tracing and targeted testing.

There are at least 100 contacts identified so far in the Yorkton area, Shahab said. He said the SHA should have capacity to keep up with the number of tests being required in the region.

RCMP say they will be following the SHA's recommendations and sanitizing the detachment, police vehicles and other areas as required.

People who have submitted a criminal record check with the RCMP will have them by mail in the coming weeks. RCMP say priority will be given to people submitting record checks for the upcoming municipal election or a health-care position. Regular employment criminal record checks will be handled at a later date.