Yorkton RCMP bust unlicensed cannabis storefront
Yorkton RCMP arrested a pair of men after executing a search warrant at an unlicensed cannabis storefront.
Police seized 1.3 pounds of cannabis, cash, edibles and cannabis concentrate
Two men are facing charges after police executed a search warrant at an unlicensed pot shop in Yorkton.
Yorkton RCMP received information about an unlicensed cannabis storefront operating in the community, according to a news release. When officers entered the building they found products on display and for sale, police said.
Police seized 1.3 pounds of cannabis, some edibles and cannabis concentrate and a small amount of cash.
The pair arrested now faces charges related to selling cannabis illegally and possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling it illegally.
Both men are scheduled to make their first court appearance on Nov. 26 in Yorkton Provincial Court.
