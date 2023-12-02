Woman who was focus of search arrested, charged with 2nd-degree murder: Yorkton RCMP

A day after putting out a request for help finding a woman in Yorkton, Saskatchewan RCMP said she has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Mounties previously said they received a request for a welfare check at a home on Sixth Avenue North in Yorkton on Thursday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead, RCMP said in a Friday morning news release.

They said the RCMP's major crimes unit had deemed the death a homicide and was working to confirm the man's identity at that point.

The Friday release said police were "working to locate" Donna Spilchen, 61, "to confirm her safety." They asked anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact police.

In an update Saturday, Saskatchewan RCMP said Spilchen was arrested on Friday and charged with second-degree murder.

The update also identified the victim as William Byblow. It did not give his age, or indicate whether he and Spilchen knew each other.

Spilchen is due in Yorkton provincial court on Monday morning.

RCMP said their major crimes unit continues to investigate.