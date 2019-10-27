No more proclamations of any kind in Yorkton due to community division
Mayor Bob Maloney says proclamations have little value and only politicize matters
The City of Yorkton will no longer proclaim days or weeks in the name of any cause or belief, citing division among community members.
A proclamation had previously been made when the city was approached by groups who request to proclaim a special day, or week, or month. Now, the answer will be a uniform no.
"I'm quite disappointed. I feel that when, especially, municipal governments don't say who they are and who they support in their community, it sides with power and oppression," said Laura Budd, an education coordinator with the Saskatchewan Pride Network.
Budd said it was important to the LGBT community when Yorkton had proclaimed gay pride in the past and she hopes to see it continue.
Mayor Bob Maloney estimates council had been making at least one proclamation per month prior to the policy change.
The new policy also ensures that council meetings don't get bogged down addressing multiple requests.
Maloney said every time a proclamation was approved — "especially controversial ones," he emphasized — there were residents who were happy and supported the action. Then, there were residents who were angry.
"The proclamation really doesn't add any discernible value to the group that's coming to city council," Maloney said on Friday.
"When you talk to many groups, they come to city council to gain the exposure."
Maloney said council still has "open arms" for someone who wishes to talk with council.
With files from Kelly Provost and CBC Radio's The Afternoon Edition
