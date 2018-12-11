Skip to Main Content
Yorkton pair charged after police seize 'large amount' of meth, cocaine

RCMP say two people from Yorkton are facing charges after officers found a 'large amount' of cocaine and meth.

Suspects pulled over while driving into Yorkton early Monday morning

RCMP say a 51-year-old man and 36-year-old woman are facing drug charges after police seized cocaine and methamphetamine on Monday. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

RCMP say two people from Yorkton, Sask. are facing charges after officers found a 'large amount' of cocaine and meth in a vehicle.

Police pulled over the pair's vehicle on Highway 16 as it drove into Yorkton just before 3 a.m. CST Monday morning, according to a police news release.

Officers searched the vehicle and found between $8,000 and $9,000 worth of cocaine and between $10,000 and $14,000 worth of methamphetamine, the release said.

A 51-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have both been charged with two drug trafficking offences.

They are scheduled to make their first court appearance in Yorkton on Tuesday.

