2 more people charged with murder of missing Yorkton man

Yorkton RCMP say three more people have been arrested in connection with the death of Colin Focht, a Yorkton man who was last seen alive in August.

Two of those people, Jordan Ironstand and a male youth who cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Focht's death.

A 19-year-old man was charged with accessory after the fact.

Focht was last seen alive on Aug. 31, 2018. Police say it's believed he was killed the next day, Sept. 1.

Human remains believed to be Focht's were found earlier this month in a rural area outside of Yorkton. A preliminary forensic autopsy to confirm the identity was performed April 5, with a full forensic autopsy to take place later this week.

A 19-year-old woman, Taiya Alice Hudy, was charged with second-degree murder the day after the remains were found.

All three of the additional people arrested and charged appeared in court on Monday.