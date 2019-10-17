Skip to Main Content
Yorkton RCMP charge 18-year-old woman with impaired driving
An 18-year-old woman is facing several charges, including impaired driving, after an incident late Wednesday afternoon. 

No one was injured in this incident. (Submitted by RCMP)

Yorkton RCMP received multiple complaints of a dangerous driver on Highway 9 north of Yorkton, according to a news release.

Officers made several attempts to stop the vehicle before they succeeded and took the driver into custody, RCMP said. 

Other charges against the 18-year-old include uttering threats and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

No one was injured in this incident.

