Yorkton RCMP charge 18-year-old woman with impaired driving

An 18-year-old woman is facing several charges, including impaired driving, after an incident late Wednesday afternoon.

Yorkton RCMP received multiple complaints of a dangerous driver on Highway 9 north of Yorkton, according to a news release.

Officers made several attempts to stop the vehicle before they succeeded and took the driver into custody, RCMP said.

Other charges against the 18-year-old include uttering threats and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

No one was injured in this incident.