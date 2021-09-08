Man dead, woman injured following crash near Yorkton: RCMP
A 58-year-old man is dead and a 32-year-old woman is seriously hurt after a crash on Highway 16, east of Insinger, Sask., last Friday.
SUV and semi-trailer collided on Highway 16 last Friday morning, Mounties say
One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash on Highway 16, east of Insinger, Sask., last week.
According to a news release from Wadena RCMP on Tuesday, an SUV and a semi-trailer collided around 11 a.m. CST on Sept. 3.
The 32-year-old woman driving the SUV was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the 58-year-old man from Regina in the passenger seat was declared dead at the scene.
The man driving the semi wasn't injured, RCMP said.
Insinger is located roughly 55 kilometres northwest of Yorkton.
