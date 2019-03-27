Yorkton woman, 19, charged with 2nd-degree murder of man who disappeared in August

Nineteen-year-old Taiya Alice Hudy of Yorkton, Sask., has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Colin Focht.

Focht was last seen on August 31, 2018. Police said he is believed to have been killed on September 1.

Hudy was arrested Wednesday and human remains believed to be Focht's were found Thursday in a rural area outside of Yorkton, according to an RCMP news release.

The identity has yet to be confirmed and a forensic autopsy will be ordered.

The investigation is ongoing.