Sask. man sentenced to 1 year after 2016 collision that killed 2

A Yorkton man was sentenced Friday to one year in jail for a 2016 crash that killed two people.

Hunter Arnold, 21, was found guilty in May of two counts of dangerous driving causing death.

Jordan Stoll, 17, and Tyler Dobko were killed in the September 2016 crash on Highway 10 just south of Yorkton.

Arnold, with Stoll as his passenger, was trying to pass a semi-trailer.

Investigators believed visibility at the time was reduced to near zero by rain and water kicked up by the truck. Arnold suffered serious injuries in the collision.