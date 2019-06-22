Skip to Main Content
Sask. man sentenced to 1 year after 2016 collision that killed 2
Hunter Arnold was found guilty in May of two counts of dangerous driving causing death.

Man was trying to pass a semi-trailer on Highway 10 south of Yorkton during fatal crash

The Canadian Press ·
Jordan Stoll and Tyler Dobko were killed in the crash on Highway 10 just south of Yorkton. (CBC)

A Yorkton man was sentenced Friday to one year in jail for a 2016 crash that killed two people.

Jordan Stoll, 17, and Tyler Dobko were killed in the September 2016 crash on Highway 10 just south of Yorkton.

Arnold, with Stoll as his passenger, was trying to pass a semi-trailer.

Investigators believed visibility at the time was reduced to near zero by rain and water kicked up by the truck. Arnold suffered serious injuries in the collision.

Jordan Stoll, right, one of the victims in the crash, is pictured here with his grandfather, Garry Liebrecht. (Submitted by Garry Liebrecht)

With files from CBC News

