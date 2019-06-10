82-year-old dead, woman airlifted by STARS after 3-vehicle crash near Yorkton

RCMP confirm that an elderly woman from Canora died when her minivan collided with a two vehicles on Saturday afternoon near Yorkton.

The minivan collided with a vehicle pulling a trailer that was driving in the opposite direction on Highway 9, before crashing into a pickup truck, also going in the opposite direction, according to RCMP.

This all happened three kilometres north of Yorkton around 3 p.m. CST on Saturday.

The 82-year-old woman from Canora who was driving the van was pronounced dead on site. STARS Air Ambulance was called to the crash to transport a 37-year-old woman from Yorkton who had lower body and core injuries.

The RCMP did not share details on the nature of those injuries.

The people hauling the trailer were not injured.

RCMP is not sharing the name of the woman who died. They say they have already notified the family.

The highway was shut down for at least seven hours while RCMP investigated and clean-up was underway.

A collision analyst attended the scene and the collision is still under investigation.