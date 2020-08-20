Yorkton RCMP arrest 3 armed robbery suspects, seek 1 more

Yorkton RCMP have arrested three people and are searching for another charged in multiple armed robberies from Theodore and Saltcoats, Sask. that began on Aug. 11, 2020.

RCMP are looking for 28-year-old Kelsey Mildred Bloomfield, who is charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of committing an offence for a criminal organization. Police said she may be in the Yorkton, Prince Albert or Nipawin areas.

Officers arrested and charged a 19-year-old, a 22-year-old and a 34-year-old, with possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon, robbery, commit an offence for criminal organization among other charges.

RCMP are also looking for a grey 2005 Toyota Corolla with license plate number 519 LXW and VIN number 2T1BR32E65C874276, which they believe was used in the robberies.

If found, RCMP asked the public to not approach the vehicle or attempt to contact the people inside and instead call police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.