Embrace winter with this 5-minute outdoor yoga practice to connect with the earth and stand tall

Living in Prince Albert, Sask., means sub-zero temperatures and blizzards are part of life.

This year the first snow fell in October. There likely be flakes on the ground until the end of March. But Harmony Johnson-Harder says she tries not to look at the temperature or even the forecast, because she can't change it. Instead, she simply bundles up and keeps her body moving.

"The cold weather helps us appreciate the cozy simple things," said Johnson-Harder.

Johnson-Harder is a Cree-Métis artist and yoga instructor, and a member of the Montreal Lake Cree Nation. She recently finished the Indigenous Yoga Association's training and started her business, Down to Earth Expressive Arts and Yoga.

She's created a five-minute outdoor yoga practice video in collaboration with CBC's Creator Network.

The moves are focused on breathing, stretching and elongating the spine. The routine is for anyone who wants to connect with nature, and relax their mind and body on a busy day.

"When we concentrate on our breath, and the posture, and each muscle or bone, we start to become present in the moment. It helps us slow down our thoughts about all the things we 'should' be doing, or that constant chatter in our minds," Johnson-Harder said. "The movements help us recognize where we are carrying the stress in our bodies, and give us a moment to take care of it, to relax it."

As for doing yoga outside in the snow, she says blankets are better suited than yoga mats, which could freeze and get ruined. Layers of clothing are best depending on the temperature, along with mitts to keep your hands warm and dry. Johnson-Harder usually wears mukluks on her feet because they have flexible soles.

Johnson-Harder says you don't need a lot of experience to try the moves in this video.

"The practice of yoga is not a competition, and its very personalized. It's about what you can do," she said. "Practising simple postures that feel good in your body is the only thing you need to be good at. That's it."

Try the 5-minute winter yoga practice Duration 4:58 Yoga Instructor Harmony Johnson-Harder teaches a short yoga routine focusing on breathing and standing tall.

The yoga positions themselves are like those you'd see in a studio anywhere in the world, but Johnson-Harder says taking the training through the Saskatchewan Indigenous Yoga Association was special because she was in a group of people who understood each other and where they came from.

Johnson-Harder is the owner of Down to Earth Expressive Arts and Yoga. (Submitted by Harmony Johnson-Harder)

She says yoga, in its whole form, is also similar to her understanding of her own Indigenous beliefs.

"It's about honouring and respecting, it's about taking moments in stride, and being the best human you possibly can be in your community," Johnson-Harder said. "When we can live in the moment, we are far better at being kind and respectful people who are listening to understand, as opposed to responding and reacting.

