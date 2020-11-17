'With a heavy heart,' YMCA of Regina closes 2 of 3 locations: CEO

Two YMCA locations in Regina will be closing in the coming days, the local branch announced by news release Monday evening.

The YMCA on Victoria Avenue East, near Gardiner Park, will close Friday, while the downtown location on 13th Avenue will close Monday, Nov. 23.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share this news," Steve Compton, CEO of the YMCA of Regina, said in the release.

For several years, the local YMCA has faced more expensive building and capital costs, plus less revenue in the health and fitness space, Compton said. The local Y was facing financial issues dating back to mid-2019, and was contemplating closing a location down at that time.

But the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the situation, making it more costly to deliver services within the public health guidelines. Since March, when the pandemic finally hit Saskatchewan, the total membership has dropped to 53 per cent as people were cancelling directly because of COVID-19, Compton said.

"We remain proud of our association and everyone who has been involved in its over 130-year history and look towards continuing our work in providing important programming in Regina and Moose Jaw," he said in the release, noting that the programming would include child care, youth leadership programs and before and after-school centres.

Staff and volunteers at the two YMCA locations were notified earlier today about the shutdowns, the release said, adding that the organization will do what it can to help them and YMCA members during this time.

The YMCA location on Rochdale Boulevard, in the northwest part of Regina, will remain open.

