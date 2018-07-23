Sask. dog owner told her dog must go after it bites a 'trespasser'

Brandy Gosse has been told to say goodbye to her beloved dog Max.

She says Max bit a boy who was trespassing on her property. According to the town of Yellow Grass, the border collie mix is dangerous because he "bit someone on the leg and hip."

Gosse is disputing the town's claim. She said Max bit a "trespasser" who went onto her property uninvited.

"He ignored Max's warning barks and growls and continued walking down my driveway toward Max who was tied up on our property," Gosse said.

"Unfortunately he was bit."

Dog deemed dangerous

Gosse said she got a letter taped to her window from the town of Yellow Grass about two weeks after the incident. It gave her two weeks to "find a new home for the dog."

The letter, written by town council clerk Wendy Wood, says, "your dog is considered dangerous since it has bitten someone without provocation."

Gosse says a few weeks after her dog Max bit a boy on her property, a letter was taped to her window stating Max had to go. (Photo provided)

Gosse said the dog was provoked, as it was threatened by a stranger walking on the property.

"My dogs protect my children like there is no tomorrow," said the mother of two.

"I want my dog to protect my children. If someone comes onto my property I want him to protect my family."

The letter also states Max has reportedly bitten two other people. Gosse admitted Max bit one other person, but said the person bit admitted it was their fault for spooking the dog and Max was just being protective.

No official report was filed. This is a first-time official infraction, Gosse said.

'All we are asking for is a chance'

Gosse said she doesn't want people to get hurt, but doesn't understand why her dog isn't allowed to protect her family without being deemed dangerous.

"They haven't allowed us to prove we are more than willing to ensure this doesn't happen again," she said.

A few days after the boy was bitten, his mother called Milestone RCMP with the intention of pressing criminal charges, said Gosse.

The RCMP confirmed they were called, but said nothing criminal happened that day.

A spokesperson said the dog was tied up in his yard and the boy was on the property uninvited when he was bit.

They said any action taken against the dog would be the town's jurisdiction.

Crackdown on 'dangerous breeds'

The attempted banishing of Max may be part of a wider effort to deal with dangerous dogs in Yellow Grass, which is about 50 kilometres southeast of Regina.

Recently, the town changes it's bylaws to discourage people from owning certain breeds of dogs.

According to the bylaw, pit bull type breeds are considered dangerous and owners need to take extra precautions to keep them.

Yellow Grass instituted rules restricting dogs deemed to be dangerous. (Photo Provided)

Some measure include steel cages, approved leashes, muzzles and signage.

Gosse said that since the incident she has put up signs, bought an enclosure and muzzled Max.

Yellow Grass hasn't budged. Gosse said she has been told Max needs to go by July 30th. The town did not respond to multiple requests for comment by CBC Saskatchewan.

Gosse said she refuses to get rid of her family member.

"The town can start mailing out fines because he's not going anywhere," she said.

"We will put the house up for sale and we will find a pet friendly place to live if we have to."