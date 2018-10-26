Sentence stays the same for 2nd person convicted in Hannah Leflar's murder

The sentence for the then-teen who helped lure Hannah Leflar to her death will remain the same.

He briefly appeared at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench on Friday for a mandatory annual sentencing review.

The 20-year-old received a youth sentence after pleading guilty to 2nd-degree murder in Leflar's death.

The man was 16 when Leflar was stabbed to death in her own home in January 2015 and cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He was given a seven-year sentence through Saskatchewan's Intensive Rehabilitative Custody Supervision (IRCS) program, with four years to be served in custody.

Court heard he does not feel ready to be back in the community.

Justice Jeff Kalmakoff said the man has made some progress, but that it is not sufficient enough to justify a change in sentence.

The review report submitted to Kalmakoff indicated the man has made some progress and appeared remorseful, but Kalmakoff noted there appears to be "still a long way to go."

The man is still struggling with emotional regulation, motivation and conflict with others and has threatened self-harm.

Kalmakoff said the man appeared to recognize the seriousness of what he described as a "vicious, brutal and senseless crime."

The parents of the man were not in attendance. Kalmakoff noted their lack of support for the man is a major factor in the feasibility of a successful release into the community.

Man helped Skylar Prockner in Leflar's death

Skylar Prockner was also convicted in the death. He received an automatic life sentence with no parole for 10 years after pleading guilty to killing Leflar when he was 16. Prockner can be named because he was sentenced as an adult.

Court had heard that Prockner and Leflar had dated, but Prockner had trouble coping after she dumped him and started dating someone else.

Prockner rallied his friends and planned to attack the couple with bats and knives. He titled the plan "Project Zombify."

The attack didn't happen because Leflar and the boy broke up, but Prockner continued to watch her.

He later heard she had a new boyfriend.

The man who appeared in court Friday helped lure Leflar to her home after school and then watched as Prockner stabbed her more than ten times with a hunting knife.

Prockner appealed his adult sentence. That was dismissed and the judge noted that experts had said Prockner was at a high risk to reoffend and that he seemed to have an inability to demonstrate remorse for his actions.

