Saskatchewan residents bring holiday cheer to the season

It might not be a white Christmas for everyone in Saskatchewan this year, but that's not putting a damper on one Swift Current couple's holiday spirit.

Jessica Perrault and her husband have been decorating their home in the city, located 225 kilometres west of Regina, for the past four years.

It started with a small display of candy canes and has since evolved into a full-on winter wonderland.

When people come to see the Christmas display they are greeted with lots of lights, a inflatable Santa, a sleigh being pulled by quads and so much more.

WATCH | A dazzling display of Christmas decorations in Swift Current: Swift Current couple shares magic of season with dazzling Christmas decorations Duration 1:23 Jessica and Justin Perrault want to make their Christmas display "bigger and better" every year. The Swift Current, Sask. couple's house at 267 6th Ave SE has won the city's contest for best decorated home.

Perrault said this year's setup took more than 100 hours.

Last year they were selected as the first place winners in the city's 'Deck the House' competition. This year they decided to up the ante and add even more elements.

"People are absolutely amazed and speechless when I show them pictures or when they see it in person," Perrault said. "Honestly my favourite response is when kids see our display and their eyes just light up with amazement and wonder."

Decorating inspires people to get into the holiday spirit, said Perrault, which is rewarding to her and her family.

In another part of Saskatchewan just south of the village of McLean, about 40 kilometres east of Regina, Ian Moats puts on a magical light display of lights for all to enjoy.

Moat's property is full of pine trees decorated with lights, with frosted tips that resemble Christmas trees, along with many other decorations.

Ian Moats' Christmas winter wonderland just south of the village of McLean. (Submitted by Ian Moats)

Moats has been decorating his acreage for seven years now, and every year he adds more lights to his display.

"'Wow' is what I want people to say when they walk up," Moats said.

"A lot of people tell me it is like walking through a Hallmark movie."

Moats said he puts more than 200 hours into the setup, which includes more than 100,000 lights.

Moat said he started his display started to raise money for Regina General Hospital's mental health unit.

"The better I do, the more people come, the more donations I get," said Moat.

The donations go to a good cause, but most importantly, "everyone leaves with a smile."